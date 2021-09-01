VW independent volleyball, soccer recap

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Kalida 0

KALIDA — Led by Maria Bagley’s 24 digs and nine kills, the Lady Cougars earned a 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 win at Kalida on Tuesday.

Carlee Young finished with 21 digs while Mariana Ickes had 17 digs, six kills and a pair of aces. Finley Foster had 22 assists and Jordanne Blythe had 10 blocks.

Van Wert (2-2) will host Defiance on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Ottoville 1

Ottoville won the first set but Lincolnview roared back for a 20-25, 25-8, 25-12, 25-20 win over the Big Green on Tuesday.

Break Evans had a team-leading 26 assists while Ashlyn Price had 15 and 12 digs. Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 21 kills, 16 digs and six aces, while McKayla Blankemeyer and Carsyn Looser each had nine digs. Allie Miller chipped in with 10 digs.

Lincolnview (5-0) will host Elida on Tuesday.

Coldwater 3 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Coldwater’s aggressive attack was too much as the Cavaliers topped the Lady Knights in straight sets, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Ellie Kline had 15 digs for Crestview, while Cali Gregory had seven assists and was 13-of-14 at the service line with a pair of aces. Myia Etzler was 10-of-11 serving with two aces and Laci McCoy had six kills. Etiler and Adelyn Figley each had two kills for the Lady Knights (2-2).

Crestview will play at Antwerp on Thursday.

Soccer

Celina 10 Van Wert 0 (girls)

CELINA — In the Western Buckeye League opener, Celina shut out Van Wert 10-0 on Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars (0-4, 0-1 WBL) will host Ottoville on Thursday.