Carmen Hoffman

Carmen Hoffman, 91, of Lima, passed away at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at St. Rita’s Mercy Health in Lima, surrounded by her loving family.

Carmen was born January 2, 1930, in Dayton, to Joseph and Myrtle (Cotterman) Strick, both of whom are deceased. On November 24, 1956, she married Dale Hoffman, who passed away November 17, 2001.

Carmen is survived by her children, Bruce (Theresa) Hoffman of Lima and Sue (Les) Young of Harrod; two sisters, Joyce Baer of Van Wert and Glenna Strick of Dayton; seven grandchildren, Tess (Ryan) Gren, Sarah and Mitchell Hoffman, Danielle and Samantha Carmack, and Wyatt and Britt Young; and five great-grandchildren, Daniel, Scarlett, and Jacob Gren and Akila and Kayden Carmack.

Carmen was preceded in death by two daughters, Cheryl Hoffman and Sharon Hoffman Carmack; a brother, Julius Strick; and one sister, Ruth Hoff.

Carmen was a graduate of Van Wert High School. For 28 years, she was a devoted bus driver for Elida Schools and a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church on Lakewood Avenue in Lima. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and sewing. Carmen spent many hours teaching her daughters and granddaughters how to bake and sew, although none mastered either task as well as she had. Her specialties were lemon meringue pie and homemade noodles. Carmen loved spending time with her loyal and faithful poodle companion, Brucey.

Private family services will be held, with the Rev. Michael Phillips officiating, and with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Elida.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 3, at Weber Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.weberfh.net.