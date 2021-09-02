Health Dept. reports 74 new COVID cases

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase in 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, August 26, for a total of 2,746 confirmed cases. There are six known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 11,390 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The health department continues to offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccine every Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at its offices on Westwood Drive. Pfizer vaccine is available for all those age 12 and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up. Third doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are available for immunocompromised individuals only. The health department encourages interested individuals to consult with their physician to determine whether they are eligible for this third dose. The patient must meet eligibility criteria and must have completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series at least 28 days ago. Additional doses or booster shots are not available at this time for any other individuals.

Those participating in vaccination clinics should bring a photo ID and any pertinent insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate. The health department is not making appointments at this time as all clinics are walk-in only.

Those people who have received a positive test for COVID-19 should note that interviews are being conducted by a third-party firm called PCG. Confirmed individuals are asked to not ignore phone calls from a 216 area code, as PCG may be calling to complete a brief interview and offer isolation/quarantine letters for people with COVID-19 and their close contacts.

Van Wert County continues to see a high rate of transmission, which is based on the total new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of positive tests in the last seven days. This data can be found on the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.)

As cases rise, the probability of encountering someone with the disease increases. Preventative measures are vital.