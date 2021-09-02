Lancer golfers still perfect in the NWC

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — On a simply superb day for golf, Lincolnview improved to 7-0 in the Northwest Conference with a 19-stroke victory over Leipsic, 161-180, at Pike Run Golf Course on Wednesday.

Evan Miller led the Lancers with a 39, followed by Grant Glossett (40). Landon Price and Avery Slusher each carded a 41 in the win.

Lincolnview will return to action Tuesday against Bluffton and Ada at Bluffton Golf Course.