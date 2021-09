Lancers win!

Lincolnview’s Jackson Evans works around a New Knoxville defender during Thursday’s match against the Rangers. The Lancers picked up their first victory of the season, 3-0, with Evans, Reece Berryman and Caden Hanf accounting for the goals. Hanf also had an assist, as did Ethan Crow. Lincolnview (1-4) will host Spencerville on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young