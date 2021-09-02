Pigskin Pick’Em: 23 Week No. 3 games

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Western Buckeye League play is underway, the Midwest Athletic Conference begins on Friday and for the remainder of area teams, it’s the final weekend of non-conference football, commonly referred to as the final tuneup.

Once again, some very interesting matchups are on the schedule, with some games that are almost too close to call.

Last week I went 21-5 (80.7 percent), which is pleasing for Week No. 2 matchups. So far this season my record is 44-12 or 78.5 percent.

This week, MAC teams begin conference play and there are 23 games on the area schedule. Lima Sr.’s game against Mansfield Sr. was canceled because of COVID-19.

Games of the Week

St. Marys Memorial (2-0) at Wapakoneta (1-1)

As it turns out I shouldn’t have picked against Wapakoneta at home last week. The Redskins defeated Ottawa-Glandorf in convincing fashion 28-13.

Now, rival St. Marys Memorial is coming to town. Before making a pick, I just want to say this feels like a game that should always be played in Week No. 10.

This one is tough. I’m hesitant to pick against Wapakoneta at home again, but St. Marys has opened some eyes with a 2-0 start. Plus, throw in the fact that the last two games between these two teams went to overtime and a third was a two point game.

This game is a coin toss, but I’m giving a slight edge to the Roughriders.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Ottawa-Glandorf (0-2) at Elida (2-0)

I didn’t think the Titans would be 0-2 at this point and I’m sure many other people thought the same. I’m not surprised by Elida’s 2-0 start, as the Bulldogs were one of the most improved teams last season.

If O-G has any hopes of at least a share of the WBL championship, this is a must win game.

Elida hasn’t given up a point this season, while the Titans have given up 70 in two games. I don’t see them giving up 35 points in this game, and while I have a hard time believing O-G could be 0-3, I’m going with the Bulldogs in a tight one.

The pick: Elida

Allen East (2-0) at Elmwood (2-0)

Intriguing. This is how I would describe this matchup.

On paper, the two teams are similar. Allen East has scored 102 points and given up 26 in two games, while the Royals have put up 97 points and allowed 28.

I can see both teams scoring multiple touchdowns and it could be case of the last team with the ball wins.

It’s a tough one to pick, but I’ll give a give a slight edge to the Royals at home.

The pick: Elmwood

Van Wert (2-0) at Defiance (0-1)

Yes, I still think Defiance has improved and I think the Bulldogs will continue to improve throughout the season.

The Cougars have picked up where they left off last season and it’s going take a lot for a team to hold Van Wert’s offense in check. I’m not sure if they’ll score 40-plus points at Fred Brown Stadium but it’s tough to pick against Van Wert.

I like Van Wert’s chances to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The pick: Van Wert

Crestview (2-0) at Wayne Trace (0-2)

I’ve saved this one for last because I wanted more time to overthink it.

The truth is, you can make a case for either team to win. It sounds cliché but it’s one of those rivalry games where anything can happen.

Wayne Trace doesn’t have a win but the Raiders hung tough with two solid opponents, Fort Recovery and Patrick Henry. There have been some bright spots and this feels like one of those games that could be a breakout game.

On the other hand, Crestview has cruised to a pair of wins and has looked impressive in doing so. A fairly balanced and very efficient offense has been a big part of those wins.

My first thought was to take Wayne Trace in a mild upset at home but I’ve decided I’m going with the Knights. If Crestview wins, it’ll be the seventh straight victory over their non-conference rival.

The pick: Crestview

Best of the Rest

Ada at Hardin-Northern: Hardin-Northern

Bluffton at Ayersville: Ayersville

Columbus Grove at Patrick Henry: Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Tinora: Leipsic

Perry at Delphos Jefferson: Perry

Spencerville at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic

Antwerp at Hilltop: Antwerp

Bryan at Fairview: Bryan

Edgerton at Montpelier: Edgerton

Edon at Hicksville: Edon

Paulding at Delta: Paulding

Anna at Parkway: Anna

Coldwater at Fort Recovery: Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen: New Bremen

St. Henry at Minster: St. Henry

Versailles at Marion Local: Marion Local

Bath at Kenton: Bath

Celina at Shawnee: Shawnee