Seniors flock to fair Tuesday, veterans honored today

These scenes are from Wednesday, the first full day of the 165th edition of the Van Wert County Fair. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Tuesday was Senior Citizen Day at the Van Wert County Fair, and a number of seniors took advantage of free admission and beautiful weather to take in a day at the fair.

Other enticements for seniors at the fair were free doughnuts, a program by CHP, and lots of free entertainment. Of course, there was also a chance for seniors to see their friends, sample this year’s fair food, and take in the sights and sounds of the 165th edition of the county fair.

Also Wednesday was the ever-popular Cheer Competition featuring cheer squads from around the area in front of the grandstand, while FFA and 4-H kids had the chance to compete in the Barnyard Challenge and 4-H games in the Farm Focus Arena, while Junior Fair swine exhibitors showed their stuff during the Swine Showmanship and Farrow to Finish shows.

Thursday is Veterans Day at the fair, with military veterans showing ID or a copy of their Form DD214 discharge document earning free admission until 4 p.m.

In addition, the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office has a number of special activities and events planned as well for the day, including bringing in The Spirit of America Wall traveling exhibit that commemorates America’s fight for freedom from 1775 until the present.

All veterans and their spouses are also welcome to attend a ceremony honoring them at the Grandstand at 11:15 Thursday morning. Following the ceremony, a meal will be provided by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ at the west end of the Grandstand at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Veterans are also encouraged to stay for the harness racing in front of the Grandstand and a friendly competition to determine which branch of the military will hold bragging rights and a traveling trophy until next year’s fair.

From 5-7 p.m. Thursday, or until the food is gone, the Veterans Service Office will serve ham and bean soup and cornbread to all veterans and their spouses in a tent near the Washington Street fairgrounds entrance.

Even non-veterans will find plenty to do on Thursday, with a Tug-A-Truck competition set for 7 p.m. in front of the Grandstand and a number of activities scheduled in the Entertainment Tent, Music Pavilion, and Education Tent during the day.

The Entertainment Tent will televise the Ohio State Buckeyes grid opener at Wisconsin, starting at 6 p.m., while Brian Free and Assurance will perform in the Music Pavilion at 7 Thursday evening. The Education Tent will feature three shows of Whiz Bang at 2, 4, and 6 p.m.

Junior Fair shows on Thursday include the Turkey Show at 9 a.m. in the Sheep Arena, the FFA Crop and Shop judging at noon in the Agriculture Building, and the Sheep Show at 6 p.m. in the Sheep Arena.

A Kiddie Tractor Pull will be held at 7 Thursday evening at the Landing at Gate 2, with sign-up beginning at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building area.