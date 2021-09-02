Van Wert Health welcomes new physician

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Health has added an Internal Medicine physician, who is also trained in sleep medicine, to its team. Board eligible in Internal Medicine, Okey Anochie, MD, MS, is accepting new patients and will provide comprehensive care and manage complex illnesses in adolescents, adults, and the elderly.

Dr. Okey Anochie

“As a physician, I am happy to be practicing here in Van Wert and to serve the people in the surrounding community,” said Dr. Anochie. “I enjoy taking care of patients with multiple medical problems and also helping patients improve their overall health.”

Dr. Anochie graduated from Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He then completed a three-year residency in Internal Medicine at the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey, followed by his fellowship in sleep medicine.

As an internist, Dr. Anochie has been specially trained to care for patients with a wide variety of acute and chronic conditions, including diabetes, thyroid disorders, arthritis, chronic pain, diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, and heart disease. He will also focus on wellness and prevention strategies to help patients avoid disease, decrease disability, and maintain good health. To schedule an Internal Medicine appointment, patients may call 419.605.0850.

In the Van Wert Health Medical Sleep Center, he will specialize in treating a range of sleep disorders, such as sleep disordered breathing, narcolepsy, insomnia, circadian rhythm sleep wake disorder, and restless legs syndrome.

The Sleep Medicine Clinic is located at the Van Wert Health Center, formerly called the Medical Arts Building, 140 Fox Road, Suite 109, in Van Wert. For more information about sleep services office or to schedule an appointment, call 419.232.5281.