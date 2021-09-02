Vantage Bd. learns of events for potential new students

Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner provides information at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Area freshmen and sophomores interested in a career in the construction industry will have a chance to learn more during a new “Build Your Future” event planned for Tuesday, September 14, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

During Thursday night’s brief Vantage Career Center Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Rick Turner said plans are being finalized for the upcoming event.

“Ninth and 10th grade students will get hands-on experiences in the high demand construction industry in the areas of carpentry, welding, electricity, HVAC, and construction equipment,” Turner explained. “This is a collaboration between the county schools, area contractors, the Economic Development Corperation and Vantage Career Center.”

During his report to the board, Turner thanked staff and students for a successful start to the school year and he noted there is a significantly larger student population in the building.

“Our administrative team and staff have worked hard to ensure that needs are met for everyone and that they are properly oriented to their new surroundings in the case of our junior class and new schedules for our returning seniors,” Turner said.

High School Director Mike Knott echoed Turner’s thoughts, noting there are 539 Vantage high school students — the highest number in at least 15 years.

He also said October will be a busy month at Vantage.

“At the beginning of October we’ll have our NTHS induction for our new National Technical Honor Society students, and we’re in the process of working with our home schools to coordinate getting the eighth graders in here and also trying to get the ninth graders in for tours this year, too, since they missed out as eighth graders,” Knott said.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy told the board 20 students are enrolled in the practical nursing program, nine in the police academy and as many as 10 in the welding program. She added there is a big need for nurses in the area.

Under the personnel portion of the agenda, the board approved Brenda Adams and Karen McGilton as adult education health occupations instructors and Tom Zuber as a welding instructor. Board members also approved supplemental contracts for virtual learning graders Ashley Cline, Katie Drerup, Jaime Kipfer, Theresa Mengerink, Theresa Ratliff-Dotterer, and Angie Shellabarger.

In financial matters, the board approved permanent appropriations and revenues for fiscal year 2022, accepted $20,000 worth of Perkins grant funds from Apollo Career Center, and a $1,000 grant from the Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Operation Roundup to be used for Toss-A-Toy.

In other business, the board approved:

An increase of 50 cents per hour for hourly adult education employees.

The 2021-20222 Practical Nursing Program student handbook.

The spec house plan for 143 Raymond Street in Van Wert.

Up to $65,000 for the Vantage portion of construction and related expenses for the Raymond Street spec house project and a big of $24,581.75 from Menke Brothers Construction for the foundation of the spec house.

Job descriptions for custodial and maintenance.

Knott as the district's homeless liaison.

The board approved a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreement in lieu of taxes (five years, 50 percent) from the George W. and Stacy E. Adam Family Trust for the property at 148 Kepler Street, Van Wert, and the board approved out-of-state travel for Jerry Robinson and the carpentry class to Grabill Cabinets in Grabill, Indiana, on Thursday, September 16.

Similar agreements (10 years, 60 percent) were approved for Union Bank on South Main Street in Paulding and JL Management of Paulding and Antwerp, and the board aknowledged notification of an enterprise zone agreement from InSource Technologies of Paulding, also for 10 years and 60 percent.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 7. A Records Committee meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m.