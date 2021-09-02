Veterans celebrated on Day 3 of VW Fair

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Thursday was Veterans Day at the Van Wert County Fair and all eligible area military veterans earned free admission to the fair until 4 p.m. Veterans were also treated to a meal catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, could watch the harness racing in front of the grandstand, and also were served ham and bean soup and cornbread later in the day.

Other activities on Thursday included a Tug A Truck competition in front of the Grandstand and lots of free entertainment at various venues around the fairgrounds.

Friday at the fair will include the Senior Fair Horse Show and Junior Fair Pleasure Horse Show, both starting at 9 a.m. in the Senior Horse Arena, while the Junior Fair Poultry Show also starts at 9 that morning in the Sheep Arena.

Two other Junior Fair livestock shows are scheduled for Friday: the Goat Show at 2 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena and the Rabbit Show at 4 p.m. in the Rabbit Barn.

At 7 p.m., Junior Fair exhibitors will compete to see which of them is the top livestock showman when the Invitational Showman of Showmen competition is held in the Farm Focus Arena.

In addition to harness racing, there will be an OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pull in front of the Grandstand, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A Fifth Quarter event will be held in conjunction with Friday football games for youngsters ages 12-18 at the Landing at Gate 2, starting at 9 p.m.

Other Friday entertainment includes the following:

A disc jockey will play music in the Entertainment Tent, starting at 9 p.m.

Gospel music will be on tap at the Music Pavilion, where local group Trinity will perform at 6 p.m., with Jeff and Sheri Easter following at 7 Friday evening.

The Education Tent will feature several shows of Whiz Bang and Blooms throughout the day. Whiz Bang shows will run at 1, 3, and 5 p.m., while Blooms shows will be held at 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m.