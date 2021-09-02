Volleyball, golf, tennis, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Defiance 3 Van Wert 1

Defiance handed Van Wert a 26-24, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22 loss on Thursday.

The Cougars dropped to 2-3 (0-2 WBL).

Carlee Young and Sayler Wise each had 13 digs for Van Wert and Mariana Ickes added 12. Finley Foster finished with 28 assists and Maria Bagley and Kayla Krites had nine and eight kills respectively. Jordanne Blythe finished with a team leading nine blocks.

Van Wert will play at Ottoville on Tuesday.

Crestview 3 Antwerp 0

ANTWERP — The Lady Knights traveled to Antwerp and defeated the Antwerp in three straight sets 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 ON Thursday.

Laci McCoy had 10 kills and nine digs while Cali Gregory finished with 20 assists and seven kills. Ellie Kline had 11 digs and Myia Etzler was perfect at the service line, 14-of-14 with an ace. Adelyn Figley was 12-of-13 with an ace and Brynn Putman was 10-of-11 with a pair of aces.

Crestview (3-2) will play at Wayne Trace on Thursday.

Golf

Ottawa-Glandorf 168 Van Wert 173

Jace Fast carded a 38 but Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Van Wert 168-173 at Willow Bend on Thursday. Keaton Foster finished with a 43 and Blake Bohyer and TJ Stoller each fired a 43 for the Cougars.

Van Wert (3-2 WBL) will return to action Tuesday against Shawnee at Shawnee Country Club.

Tennis

Shawnee 5 Van Wert 0

Shawnee handed Van Wert a 5-0 home Western Buckeye League loss on Thursday.

First singles: Alora Patel (S) 6-1, 6-1 over Grace Lott (VW).

Second singles: Ava Patel (S) 6-2, 6-0 over Natalie Benner (VW).

Third singles: Rose Kottapalli (S) 6-0, 6-0 over Mandy Burenga.

First doubles: Care DeBrosse/Delaney Dawson 6-3, 6-2 over Livvi Quillen/Piper Pierce.

Second doubles: Jenova DeBrosse/Taylor Stumbaugh 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 over Ashlyn Jennings/Zoe Coleman.

Van Wert will play in the Elida Invitational on Saturday.

Soccer

Celina 8 Van Wert 0 (boys)

Van Wert dropped to 0-4, (0-1 WBL) in the league opener against Celina on Thursday.

The Cougars will host Miller City on Tuesday.

Miller City 6 Crestview 1 (girls)

MILLER CITY — The Lady Knights suffered their first loss of the year, falling 6-1 at Miller City on Thursday.

Katelyn Castle scored Crestview’s lone goal with an assist from Addison Williman.

Crestview (3-1) is scheduled to face Bluffon on Tuesday.