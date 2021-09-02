VWCF grant program seeking applicants

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is currently seeking applicants for its grant program.

The Foundation is a philanthropic vehicle for individuals, corporations, and organizations by administering grants to charitable organizations to create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for the community.

The fall grant cycle is open for online application only via its Online Grants Manager. The grants manager compiles information and support materials for The Foundation’s software system for managing online applications and grants. This recently established process allows grantees an easy way to see the status of a grant, check due dates, and submit electronic grant reports.

“We recommend that applicants carefully read the instructions and reference materials found on our website before registering and starting their application,” said VWCF Grants Administrator Renee Thatcher. “If an applicant encounters issues or has questions, we ask that they contact our office at 419.238.1743.”

Non-profit organizations can find the grant application and additional information by clicking here. Letters of Intent submission are due October 15, while grant applications (online only) are due by November 1.