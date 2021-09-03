Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 3

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Friday night’s Western Buckeye League, Midwest Athletic Conference and area non-conference games.

WBL

Van Wert 55 Defiance 18

Bath 43 Kenton 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 28 Elida 7

Shawnee 27 Celina 0

Wapakoneta 10 St. Marys Memorial 7

MAC

Anna 48 Parkway 17

Coldwater 42 Fort Recovery 6

Marion Local 19 Versailles 17

New Bremen 42 Delphos St. John’s 14

St. Henry 40 Minster 28

Non-conference

Ada 42 Hardin Northern 30

Antwerp 56 Hilltop 0

Bluffton 25 Ayersville 13

Bryan 42 Fairview 12

Columbus Grove 19 Patrick Henry 14

Crestview 22 Wayne Trace 15

Delphos Jefferson 35 Perry 30

Delta 49 Paulding 0

Edgerton 48 Montpelier 7

Edon 60 Hicksville 6

Elmwood 42 Allen East 21

Lima Central 34 Spencerville 13

Tinora 23 Leipsic 20