Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 3
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Friday night’s Western Buckeye League, Midwest Athletic Conference and area non-conference games.
WBL
Van Wert 55 Defiance 18
Bath 43 Kenton 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 28 Elida 7
Shawnee 27 Celina 0
Wapakoneta 10 St. Marys Memorial 7
MAC
Anna 48 Parkway 17
Coldwater 42 Fort Recovery 6
Marion Local 19 Versailles 17
New Bremen 42 Delphos St. John’s 14
St. Henry 40 Minster 28
Non-conference
Ada 42 Hardin Northern 30
Antwerp 56 Hilltop 0
Bluffton 25 Ayersville 13
Bryan 42 Fairview 12
Columbus Grove 19 Patrick Henry 14
Crestview 22 Wayne Trace 15
Delphos Jefferson 35 Perry 30
Delta 49 Paulding 0
Edgerton 48 Montpelier 7
Edon 60 Hicksville 6
Elmwood 42 Allen East 21
Lima Central 34 Spencerville 13
Tinora 23 Leipsic 20
