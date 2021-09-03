Mark Showalter

Mark “Louie” Showalter, son of Joseph and Norma Pratt Showalter, was born in Ohio on November 4, 1959, and he went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021, having attained the age of 61 years.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Pancake Showalter of Eubank, Kentucky. Also surviving is a daughter, Lacey (and Mario) Vazquez of Ottawa: three sons, Adam Showalter and Timothy Showalter, both of Eubank, and Derek (Brittany) Showalter of Van Wert. In addition to his children, he is also survived by Don (and Cindy) Showalter of Grover Hill, Peg (and David) Smith of Celina, Squeak (and Sheree) Showalter of Nancy, Kentucky, Kathy (and Jess) Swicker of West Virginia. He was the proud Pappy of several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

One brother, Raymond Showalter, preceded him in death.

Louie lived life to the fullest and was always the prankster. If anyone ever got one over on him, he would say “awwww, you got me this time” and let out one of his infamous snickers.

He would want everyone to reflect on the memories made and the good times and their own lives, rather than have any viewing or funeral services. So he chose to have none.

Those who want to may make a donation in his name to the charity of their choice.

