Thomas Eugene Bates

Thomas Eugene Bates, 86, passed away Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

He was born October 22, 1934, in Van Wert, to Ray Bates Sr. and Jennie Ellen (Potts) Bates, who both preceded him in death. On March 7, 1959, he married Barbara E. (Sheets) Bates, who survives.

Other survivors include three children, Timothy (Elaine) Bates of Burns Harbor, Indiana, Jeffrey (Michelle) Bates of Van Wert, and Susan Kientz of Van Wert; eight grandchildren, Thaddeus, Elias, Chelsea, Whitney, Samuel, Karri, J.C., and Molly; 14 great-grandchildren, Harper, Tucker, Breckin, Brynn, Amidy, Ayden, Zayden, Journee, Jaxson, Violet, Scarlet Belle, Ellie, Mason and Aniyah; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son Jonathan; two sisters, Helen Louise Censullo and Mary Evelyn Tierney; two brothers, Terry L. Bates and Ray Bates Jr.; and a granddaughter, Hannah Ellen Bates.

Tom was a 1952 graduate of Van Wert High School and a member of First United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees and retired from Kennedy Manufacturing.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating.

Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

