New animal shelter sees delays, but now back on track

Local dog owners register for Friday’s Wag Around Downtown, a fundraiser sponsored by the Van Wert County Humane Society and Main Street Van Wert. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Although pandemic-related construction material costs have made the project more expensive than originally planned, work is now moving forward on the Van Wert County Humane Society’s new animal shelter on Fox Road.

Humane Society Board member Kirsten Barnhart noted that the increased cost of construction materials and a new, much higher, project estimate were both factors in the delay of the project from its original spring start date.

“The cost of the shelter was (originally estimated at) $600,000, and we had raised money during the pandemic for that,” she said. “As you know, because of the pandemic, the cost of things, really, really went up.”

Also going way, way up was the project architect’s estimate of what the shelter would cost, Barnhart added. That meant that, instead of breaking ground in the spring as planned, Humane Society board members were forced to seek new bids that would result in a more affordable facility.

Thankfully, a local contractor, Alexander & Bebout, submitted a quote the board felt was affordable ($760,000). Barnhart noted that, while the new quote was higher than the original project estimate, it was much more affordable than the architect’s revised bid.

The good news is that, although the shelter will cost more than anticipated, the Humane Society won’t have to make any significant sacrifices from the original project plans, Barnhart said, noting that the only things currently not included are some landscaping and an outdoor cat area.

“But those are things that can be done later,” she said.

Barnhart noted that, because most of the money for the project came from local donors, the board felt it should use as many area companies as possible to build the new facility.

In addition to A&B, Ayers Mechanical is doing the mechanical work on the project, while Overholt Electric will handle the electrical wiring. Other subcontractors are also from surrounding counties.

“We tried to make sure as many of our contractors as possible are local,” Barnhart added. “Because so much of our community came together during this pandemic to donate to us, I think it’s important for us to give back to the community while we’re building this shelter, and we can do that by choosing to subcontract to local people.”

Meanwhile, although the project will cost substantially more than originally planned, some donors agreed to dig a little deeper, while others continue to donate to the project, Barnhart said, noting that the Humane Society has raised close to $700,000 as this point in the campaign, with all of those donations coming from local individuals, organizations, and businesses.

She added, though, that fundraising will likely continue up to, and after, completion of the new shelter to pay the additional costs of the project. Those higher costs include having to lease the current shelter, since the Humane Society had already sold it in anticipation of moving in sooner than will be the case now.

Barnhart said there will be several more fundraising events held, including Friday’s Wag Around Downtown event held in conjunction with Main Street Van Wert, but added that donations have always been integral to the project, as well as the Humane Society’s operations.

Those who would like to donate to the project and/or the Humane Society’s day-to-day expenses can do so on the organization’s website (www.vwchs.org), through Campaign Chair Michelle White (michwhite66@yahoo.com), or by calling The Van Wert County Foundation (419.238.1743).