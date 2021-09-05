Doris M. Brinkley

Doris M. Brinkley, 93, formerly of Van Wert, went home to be with her Lord at 6:21 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Merit House Senior Community in Toledo.

She was born November 5, 1927, in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of Merritt and Myrtle Barkley, who both preceded her in death. She was first married to James Dady, who preceded her in death, then to James C. Davis, Ralph Feasby, and Charles Brinkley, who also preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Loren Barkley, and a brother-in-law, Gordon Parker.

Survivors include Kenneth (Pamela) Dady of Bellefontaine, John (Sue) Dady of Midland, Michigan, David (Maria) Dady of Pharr, Texas, and Bruce (Gaythel) Davis of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Faith (Anthony) Sims, Ken (Charlotte) Dady Jr., Johnathon (Atsuko) Dady, April Dady, Philip (Kim) Dady, Timothy Dady, David (Shannon) Dady Jr., Blake Davis, and Erika (Lee) Attema; many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harvey (Lynn) Barkley and Bobby (Kitty) Barkley; two sisters, Ellen Parker and Marian (Matt) Allinger; and a sister-in-law, Phyliss Barkley.

Doris was an engineering cost accountant for National Seal for many years. She also was owner of Velvet Touch Car Wash for five years and a real estate agent. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Toledo, the Ohio Business Women, Simply Sew Quilting Club in Flint, Michigan, and square dancing clubs in Flint and Toledo.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.