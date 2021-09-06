Labor Day, the last official day of the 2021 Van Wert County Fair, finished with a flurry of events and activities, including musical entertainment, the popular Demolition Derby, and a number of livestock shows, including the Junior Fair Showman of Showmen competition. While Tuesday is not an official fair day, for Junior Fair livestock exhibitors it is the one that matters most, financially, since the Junior Fair Livestock Auction is held in the Farm Focus Arena. After a virtual sale in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns, exhibitors are likely pleased to bring their animals before the buyers this year. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent