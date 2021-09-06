Cooper Farms Turkey Trot 5K is back

VW independent sports/submitted information

ST. HENRY — Early bird registration is underway for the return of the Cooper Farms Turkey Trot 5K, benefiting Everheart Hospice.

After a year off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the race is scheduled to return for its 14th annual installment on Saturday, November 6, in St. Henry.

“We are thrilled to host our 14th annual Turkey Trot 5K,” race coordinator Hillary Stein said. “Much like everything else last year, we were not able to hold the event. We are excited to have everyone together once again.”

Though the race will be back in-person this year, the annual post-race hot turkey meal will be served carry-out style to limit the amount of gathering after the event.

“Race day may look a little different this year as opposed to previous years due to current circumstances, but we still plan on trying to make this our best trot yet,” Stein said.

Registration with long sleeve Tek shirt is now $30 for anyone 15 and over and $15 for ages 14 and under. Registration without shirt will be $15 for those 15 and over and free for those 14 and under. Prices will increase after October 3.

The flat 3.1-mile course will start and finish at Cooper Farms in St. Henry with splits at each mile. Water will be provided on the course and chip timing will be provided by Speedy Feet.