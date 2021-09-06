Local YWCA creates new vision statement

Independent staff and submitted information

Over the past year, the YWCA of Van Wert County has continued to focus on the YWCA USA mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. In order to clearly communicate their local implementation of this broad mission, they have developed a new YWCA of Van Wert County Vision Statement:

By lifting voices and providing safe spaces, the YWCA of Van Wert County will empower all to maximize opportunities and advocate for systems change.

Their new vision statement presents four clear action areas that center around the work the YWCA does locally. Each service and program they provide falls within one of these four areas: Lift Voices; Provide Safe Spaces; Maximize Opportunities; and/or Advocate for Systems Change. Over the next several weeks, the YWCA will take a deeper dive and explain in detail which of its programs and services fall into each of these areas. In the meantime, people are invited to to explore the YWCA’s newly designed website at www.ywcavanwert.org to learn more.

With its mission and vision statements at the forefront of all that it does, the YWCA of Van Wert County constantly considers how it can better serve the Van Wert community and makes adjustments to fit those ever changing needs.

YWCA staff members remain committed to responding to the needs of the people they serve amidst an ever-changing world driven by new challenges. Through it all, the YWCA will continue to empower survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking through its shelter and enrich lives of youths within the community through education and outreach. The YWCA will continue to serve its mission and vision toward a brighter, more powerful future in service to others.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency.