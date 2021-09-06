Van Wert County Fair rolls into final day of 2021 edition

Above are weekend scenes from the 2021 Van Wert County Fair. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

While the weather wasn’t always fair friendly, most events came off as scheduled over the weekend at the 2021 Van Wert County Fair.

Two of the marching bands were rained out on Saturday, most everything else was held as scheduled. Big events over the weekend included the Van Wert Live show starring Country artists Chris Lane and Came on Saturday evening and the ABAR Rodeo competition on Sunday in front of the Grandstand. Other events of note included motocross racing, a Cornhole tournament, church services on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, a car show, and Magic Man TJ Hill in the Entertainment Tent on Saturday.

Monday, Labor Day — the final day of the fair — will include horse racing starting at noon; unfortunately, circumstances beyond the Fair Board’s control forced the cancellation of the thoroughbred horse originally scheduled. The other Grandstand event scheduled for Monday is the always-popular Demolition Derby, which will run from 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Other events include the following:

Landing at Gate 2

1 p.m. — BMX Show

Entertainment Tent

4:30 p.m. — Gabe Bailey

7 p.m. — Exploit

Music Pavilion

10 a.m. — Children Choosing Christ

4 p.m. — Morse Family and Trinity

Educational Tent

Animal Magic at 1, 3, and 5 p.m.

Blooms at 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m.

There will also be a number of Junior Fair, Senior Fair, and open livestock shows on Monday, starting with the Junior Fair Swine Show at 8:30 a.m. in the Farm Focus Arena.

Other shows include the Open Sheep Show at 9 a.m. in the Sheep Arena, the Junior Fair and Senior Fair Dairy Show at 2 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena, and the Junior Fair Showman of Showmen competition at 5 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena.