VWHS Theatre announces fall play dates

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre Department announces its 2021 fall play production, Murder at Rundown Abbey by Craig Sodaro.

The play will be performed at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 19, and Saturday, November 20, starting at 7 p.m. Rehearsals will begin in September and students are looking forward to sharing this two-act family friendly mystery-comedy set in the 1920s.

Sam Splayed, an American private eye in London, is seeking a new case. He quickly finds himself at the Crumbledown ancestral home ready to solve a mysterious murder. Tensions are high and family members start to complicate matters. Will Sam solve the crime? Come to the production to find out!

Murder at Rundown Abbey is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service Inc. in Englewood, Colorado. Tickets will go on sale in late October. VWHS Theatre hopes to see area residents at its live fall productions as members continue to create, perform, and inspire the Van Wert community through the theatrical arts.