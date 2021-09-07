David Wayne Rhoades

David Wayne Rhoades, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 4:40 a.m. Monday, September 6, 2021, at his residence in Delaware County.

David Wayne Rhoades

He was born May 23, 1943, in Van Wert, the son of Eldin John and Lucille Elmira (Marquardt) Rhoades, who both preceded him in death. On June 13, 1963, he married Alice A. (Mathew) Rhoades, who survives in Delaware.

Other survivors include a son, Joel D. (Laura) Rhoades of Delaware; two daughters, Jeanne O. (John) Fleming of Fairborn and Abigail R. (Aaron) Hartung of Powell; six grandchildren, Jasmine Cortner, Jermaine Defore, James Defore, Norah Rhoades, CJ Rhoades, and Hannah Hartung; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Cortner and Jenson Cortner; two brothers, Dwight A. (Connie) Rhoades of Van Wert and Dennis M. (Susan) Rhoades of Convoy; a sister, Joy E. (Al) Goodman of Elgin, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Janice L. Cumbey and Dorcas S. Rhoades.

David grew up on a dairy farm outside Convoy raising turkeys and chickens. Later, he raised sheep for years while living outside Ohio City. For much of his life he was an avid accordion player, including six years in a trio with two of his siblings and on a 1959 mission trip to Mexico. David was a 1961 graduate of Crestview High School and went on to graduate from Wheaton College in 1965 with a degree in psychology. In 1968, he attended St. Francis University in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and received his master’s degree in education. He also received an education specialist certificate from Bowling Green State University in 1972.

David started his education career as a science teacher at Paulding High School in 1965. In 1969, he became the youngest school superintendent in Ohio, beginning his career at Ohio City-Liberty School, where he served until 1982. He then became the Van Wert County superintendent until 1999. He also taught adult education computer classes at Vantage Career Center and BGSU with his son, Joel, for 10 years. He served on the Management Council for 20 years, including one year with his daughter, Abby, and culminating as chairman of the board. David and Alice also delivered RVs all over the lower 48 states from 1999 to 2001.

David was a very active member of The Apostolic Church, Van Wert, where he served in a variety of leadership capacities. Other civic involvement included Van Wert Rotary Club, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Community Action Commission. After 48 years of living in rural Ohio City, David and Alice moved to Delaware in September 2020 to be closer to their children.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with the Rev. Robert Frake officiating. Burial with be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The Apostolic Church, Van Wert, or Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.