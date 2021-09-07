The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Sep. 8, 2021

Freedom Cruise donation…

Van Wert Freedom Cruise members donated nearly 800 snack items to local first responders in honor of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. In appreciation for those who ran into the twin towers as others ran out ,The Freedom Cruisers used private donations from members and from the 50/50 drawing this Saturday Evening at the Cruise downtown. Shown are Freedom Cruise members presenting the snack gifts to Van Wert police officers. photo provided

09/07/21