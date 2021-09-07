Freedom Cruise donation…

Van Wert Freedom Cruise members donated nearly 800 snack items to local first responders in honor of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. In appreciation for those who ran into the twin towers as others ran out ,The Freedom Cruisers used private donations from members and from the 50/50 drawing this Saturday Evening at the Cruise downtown. Shown are Freedom Cruise members presenting the snack gifts to Van Wert police officers. photo provided