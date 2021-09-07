HS volleyball, golf and soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Ottoville 3 Van Wert 1

OTTOVILLE — It was a tight contest but Ottoville defeated Van Wert 25-23, 24-26, 25-15, 25-22 on Tuesday.

Finley Foster had 25 assists while Mariana Ickes finished with 15 digs, seven kills and three blocks. Maria Bagley tallied 15 digs, six kills and three aces and Kayla Krites had seven kills and three blocks.

Van Wert (2-4) will play at Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Elida at Lincolnview

Tuesday’s Elida at Lincolnview volleyball match was canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Elida.

A make-up date has not been set.

Golf

Lincolnview 163 Bluffton 170 Ada 203

At Bluffton Golf Course, Landon Price shot a career best 37 and Lincolnview defeated Bluffton and Ada 163-170-203 on Thursday.

Grant Glossett fired a 41, followed by Evan Miller (42), Dane Ebel (43) and Avery Slusher (44).

The Lancers (9-0 NWC) will compete at the Grove Quad at Moose Landing on Thursday.

Shawnee 176 Van Wert 182

LIMA — Jace Fast was the match medalist but Van Wert fell to Shawnee 176-182 at Shawnee Country Club on Tuesday.

Blake Bohyer and TJ Stoller each carded a 47 and Keaton Foster shot a 48 for the Cougars.

Van Wert will host Kenton on Thursday.

Soccer

Miller City 8 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The Cougars (0-5) fell to Miller City 8-0 at home on Tuesday.

Van Wert return to action Thursday at Fred Brown Stadium.

Bluffton 10 Crestview 1

BLUFFTON — In the NWC opener, Bluffton defeated Crestview 10-1 on Tuesday.

Missy Joseph had Crestview’s lone goal of the match.

Crestview (3-2, 0-1 NWC) is scheduled to host Ada on Tuesday.