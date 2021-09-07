Latta sets military academy info session

Independent staff and submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-5th District) will host an informational meeting regarding the United States Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process for the 2022 academic year.

The informational meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, September 13, at the following location:

Owens Community College, Findlay-area Campus

Education Center, Conference Room 111

3200 Bright Road

Findlay, OH 45840

At the meeting, potential candidates will be advised of the congressional nomination process and will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the Merchant Marine Academy.

Potential candidates may also obtain an application for a military service academy nomination at the meeting or on Congressman Latta’s website at latta.house.gov. Completed applications are due September 30.

For questions, contacted Latta’s office at 419.782.1996.