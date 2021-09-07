Nancy R. Williamson

Nancy R. Williamson, 70, of Celina, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born July 26, 1951, in Celina, to Walter and Rosemary (Byer) Piper, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sisters, Frieda (Richard) Neff of Coldwater, Michigan, and Rita (Steve) Phillips of Celina; three nieces, Marci Webb, Leah Rohrbach, and Andrea Knapke; two nephews, Michael Brehm and Mark Brehm; nine great nieces; three great-nephews; three great-great-nieces; one great-great-nephew; and a dear friend, Bob Dunlap of Celina.

Nancy is also preceded in death by two infant siblings, James and Becky Piper, and a niece, Mellissa Schlarman.

She was a graduate of Celina Senior High School and retired from Reynolds and Reynolds in Celina after many years of service.

Nancy loved Ohio State football, listening to Jimmy Buffet and classic rock music. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friend.

Private graveside services will be held in Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina.

Cisco Funeral Homes are honored to care for Nancy and her family. To pay your respects and to leave online condolences and memories, visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or visit the Cisco Funeral Homes Facebook page.