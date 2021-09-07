Nancy Sue (Miller) Chrisman

Nancy Sue (Miller) Chrisman, 76, of Willshire, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her residence.

She was born August 19, 1945, in Van Wert, the daughter of Paul G. and Nola M. (Sebring) Miller, who both preceded her in death

Nancy graduated from Lincolnview High School and retired as a supervisor from B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana, after more than 20 years of service. She was the first woman foreman at the Woodburn plant.

Nancy is known for taking great pleasure in keeping her lawn meticulously groomed, and enjoyed gardening and canning, sewing, and crafting, breeding and boarding champion show dogs, watching Cooper’s racing and Makenna’s theatre performances, and attending Jamison’s ball games. She shared fond memories of her time spent in 4-H and attending Camp Palmer as a youngster.

She is survived by her two children, Jeff Clouse of Ohio City and Rhonda (Russ) Belt of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Cooper (fiancée Amelia Weller) Clouse, Jamison Clouse, and Makenna Belt; two sisters, Jeanne Zeigler of Van Wert and Catherine Ann Hall of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and a brother, John C. Miller of Titusville, Florida.

Nancy’s funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. A private family burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials in Nancy’s memory may be directed to the Van Wert County Humane Society or Van Wert Agricultural Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alpsachgearhart.com.