6 people arraigned on grand jury indictments

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people were arraigned this past week on grand jury indictments during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Two people were arraigned on third degree felony charges of marijuana trafficking and marijuana possession. James Campbell, 42, and Jim Williams, 62, both of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to both charges against them. Both had bonds set in Van Wert Municipal Court continued, while Campbell will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, and Williams had a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 6.

Mark Tice, 57, of Convoy, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of endangering children, a felony of the second degree, and domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. September 29.

James Nunemaker, 31, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of safecracking, a fourth-degree felony, and theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. September 29.

Sam Whitman, 29, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to three counts each of theft and forgery, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 30.

Donald Lewis, 57, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and Lewis will appear for a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15.

Also this week, Nicholas Conn, 44, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. As part of his community control sentence, Conn must spend up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. Conn was also sentenced to 180 days in jail on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI). All but seven days of the jail sentence was suspended, while he was given credit for the other seven days as time served. He was also fined $375.

Four people also submitted changes of plea during hearings this past week.

Cyle Black, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and OVI, a misdemeanor of the first degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 13.

Marketta Mullins, 46, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. October 13. Mullins also appeared for a bond violation hearing and admitted violating her surety bond by failing to appear for a court hearing. A new $10,000 cash bond was set in the case prior to her change of plea hearing on Wednesday.

Jared Smith, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. October 13.

Alan Miller, 62, of Grover Hill, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. October 13.