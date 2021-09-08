Paulding Historical Society exhibit now on

Independent staff and submitted information

PAULDING — “Paulding County Churches” is the theme of the John Paulding Historical Society’s latest exhibit.

Open now through September 19, the exhibit features dozens of artifacts and memorabilia from churches throughout the county. The items — all from the museum’s collection — include photographs, church directories, cookbooks and histories.

An unusual antique “Altar Sick Call Outfit” is one of the features of a special exhibit on Paulding County churches currently at the John Paulding Historical Society in Paulding.

Adding to the church stories are some paintings, quilts, dishes and altar furniture. A cabinet displays a wide variety of century-old hymnals. Two special pieces are large, beautifully illustrated Bibles from the 1880s.

Perhaps the most unique artifact is a portable altar box dating to around 1900. An “Altar Sick Call Outfit” was used by Catholic priests when visiting parishioners in their home to administer communion to those who were unable to attend Sunday Mass or for Last Rites. The outfit includes a silver-plated candelabra, crucifix, two small trays, font and spoon.

All the items in the collection were donated to the museum.

Not all of the county’s churches are represented, noted museum volunteer Sue Weible, who curated the exhibit along with Sue LaFountain.

“There’s a lot of churches we don’t have information about,” Weible says. “We would like to have information on all the churches and would welcome donations of items.”

The exhibit will be open through Sunday, September 19, which is the day of the museum’s 20th annual antique and vintage truck show during the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival. The truck show will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The museum, located across from the fairgrounds in Paulding, is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment. Admission and parking are free. Updates will be posted on the historical society’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/jphsmuseum.