Thursday, Sep. 9, 2021

Photography Exhibit entries being sought

Do you have your photos ready? Do you have any questions about submitting your work? Have you always wanted to enter your photographs in a show and have been too nervous to do so?

ArtReach, an after-school art program for young people, is back in session at Wassenberg Art Center.

Give us a call! Our 44th annual Photography Exhibit is ramping up and we need your photographs! This call for entry is open to both adults and youth, amateur or professional, this exhibit is a great way to earn prize money! Entry forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or can be picked up at the art center.

Forms can be emailed by request at info@wassenberg-artcenter.org. The exhibit will open with a free, public reception on October 7 and will be on view through November 7. 

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

ArtReach starts this week! Sign up anytime.  We are hosting our after-school art program beginning September 7 and September 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.  Students ages 7 on up will be taught art techniques by our new instructor Ashley McClure. Call the art center to sign up and/or find additional information. 

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.   

