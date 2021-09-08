SWCD sets milkweed pod collection event

Independent staff and submitted information

Pollinator species are experiencing population declines across the US. In particular, the monarch butterfly has drastically declined here in Ohio and in its wintering grounds of Mexico.

In response to this decline the Ohio Division of Wildife and other partners have created the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative (OPHI) to educate the public and help create beneficial habitat to pollinators such as the monarch butterfly. OPHI formed after the 2014 petition to list the monarch as federally endangered or threatened. The group’s primary focus is to find opportunities and other partners to assist in the efforts to create habitat.

To help foster the creation of habitat for the monarch butterfly, OPHI in cooperation with Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts is organizing a Statewide Milkweed Pod Collection this year starting September 1 and ending October 30. Milkweed is essential to the survival of monarch butterflies in Ohio and Ohio is a priority area for monarchs.

The monarch butterflies that hatch here in the summer migrate to Mexico for the winter and are responsible for starting the life cycle all over again in the spring. During September and October, everyone is encouraged to collect milkweed pods from established plants and drop them off at the Van Wert SWCD.

To collect the seed pods from a milkweed plant it is best to pick them when they are dry, gray, or brown in color. If the center seams pop with gentle pressure, they can be picked. It is best to collect pods into paper bags or paper grocery sacks. Mark on the sack: the county the milkweed came from, date/time and if other than common milkweed; which species of milkweed was collected. Avoid using plastic bags because they attract moisture.

Store seeds in a cool, dry area until they can be can delivered to the Van Wert SWCD’s pod collection bin, which is located outside the door at 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert. Harvesting pods from milkweed plants does not have any effect on the population of milkweed in established areas.

All milkweed pods collected during this time will be processed by OPHI partners and all of the seed collected will be used to establish new plantings and create additional habitat for the monarch butterfly throughout Ohio. When collecting milkweed pods wear appropriate clothing and it is recommended that people wear disposable gloves when handling the pods. Contact the Van Wert SWCD with questions at 419.238.9591.