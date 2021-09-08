TFC to have mid-week classes for all ages

Independent staff and submitted information

Midweek classes for all ages are scheduled to begin again this fall in Trinity Friends Church’s Family Life Center, 605 N. Franklin St.in Van Wert.

An experiential adult bible study entitled “The Potter’s Workshop,” starts Wednesday, September 15, at 6:30 p.m., in the Fireside Room. Pastor Matt McGovern will guide the class in spiritual formation, life application, and soul training through God’s Word.

Kingdom Kids for ages preschool through fifth grades will have junior discipleship classes, along with games, activities, and crafts, also in the Family Life Center.

BRICK Youth for young people in grades 6-12 will have bible study (and sometimes pizza) in the Youth Room.

Nursery service for infants and toddlers is provided from 6:30-8 p.m.