Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 4 games

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Week No. 4 of the high school football season means the Northwest Conference and Green Meadows Conference will join the Western Buckeye League and the Midwest Athletic Conference in playing conference games.

A couple of key games will take place in the NWC and the WBL, and they’re included in our Games of the Week.

My record took a bit of a hit last week as I went 17-6, or 69.2 percent, which is (or at least was) considered a D+ in school. Overall, my season record is 65-18, or 77.2 percent, short of the 80 percent goal.

Elida (2-1) at Bath (2-1)

Elida is coming off a 28-7 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf while Bath enjoyed a 30-point victory over Kenton.

If the Bulldogs have any hope of getting at least a share of the WBL championship they’ll have to win out, which won’t be easy. On top of that, Elida will have to get the offense untracked. In two of the three games this season, the Bulldogs scored seven points.

Bath is an improved team and this has the potential to be an interesting game and while it’s temping to take the Wildcats at home, I think the Bulldogs will put out a narrow win.

The pick: Elida

St. Marys Memorial (2-1) at Ottawa-Glandorf (1-2)

In terms of the WBL race, the Roughriders already have their collective backs to the wall with last week’s league loss to rival Wapakoneta, while the Titans shook off a pair of season-opening losses and handily defeated Elida.

Both teams were in physically taxing games last week and it’s fair to wonder which team is feeling more of those effects.

This is a tough one to call, but I’m going to give a slight edge to Ottawa-Glandorf. However, I won’t be shocked if the Roughriders get the victory.

The pick: Ottawa-Glandorf

Hicksville (0-3) at Wayne Trace (0-3)

Two teams hungry for a win will meet in the GMC opener.

Both teams have shown flashes so far, but I believe this is the game that favors Wayne Trace. The Raiders may be winless but they’ve hung tough in their first three games and I think it’ll pay off with a victory on Friday, the first for new head coach Matt Holden.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Bluffton (3-0) at Spencerville (1-2)

If you like old school football, you’ll want to see this one – Bluffton’s option attack against Spencerville’s power running attack.

It’s one of the more intriguing games around the area and I’ll admit I’ve spent some extra time trying to figure out who’s going to win it.

Spencerville’s 1-2 record doesn’t bother me at all because the Bearcats played a rugged non-conference schedule and Bluffton has had three impressive wins, including a 25-13 victory over Ayersville last Friday.

Both offenses are difficult to prepare for because very few teams run them these days.

After a bit of back and forth, I’m giving a slight edge to the Bearcats at home.

The pick: Spencerville

Crestview (3-0) at Allen East (2-1)

Here’s another tough one to predict because it could be considered a toss up. It appears to be as evenly matched as they come.

Allen East lost to a very good Division V Elmwood team on Friday while the Knights held off stubborn Wayne Trace for a seven point win.

I’m very tempted to pick the Knights here, but I’m giving a slight edge to the Mustangs – call it home field advantage. Either way, I’m guessing the winner takes it by seven points or less.

The pick: Allen East

Wapakoneta (2-1) at Van Wert (3-0)

Can Van Wert get Wapakoneta’s ground pounding offense off the field? Wapak would love nothing more to cap off a few time consuming drives with touchdowns while keeping Van Wert’s offense off the field.

Can Wapakoneta keep up with the Cougars, should they remain in the groove they’ve been in since Game No. 1? If the Cougars jump out by a couple of touchdowns, look out. If Wapak holds on to the ball forever it’s a different story.

Right now it’s hard to imagine a team keeping pace with Van Wert and that’s why I’m picking the Cougars to win.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

NWC

Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson: Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Ada: Leipsic

WBL

Shawnee at Defiance: Shawnee

Kenton at Celina: Kenton

GMC

Tinora at Antwerp: Tinora

Fairview at Paulding: Fairview

Edgerton at Ayersville: Ayersville

MAC

Fort Recovery at Anna: Anna

New Bremen at Coldwater: Coldwater

Parkway at Versailles: Versailles

Marion Local at St. Henry: Marion Local

Minster at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday): Minster

Others

Toledo St. John’s at Lima Sr.: Toledo St. John’s

Huron at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic