Thomas Charles Brickner

Thomas Charles “Charlie” Brickner, 76, of Van Wert, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Thomas Charles Brickner

He was born June 22, 1945, in Van Wert, the son of Carl F. and Madge (Angevine) Brickner, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughters, Aimee (Rich Rodriguez) Brickner of North Garden, Virginia, Major Virginia Brickner of Anchorage, Alaska, and Sarah (Philip Maxon) Brickner of Galena; his twin brother, Jim Brickner of Van Wert; two nephews, Carl Brickner of Tipp City and Michael (Katie) Brickner of Wilmington, Delaware; and a grandson, Robert “Bobby” Charles Brickner Rodriguez of North Garden, Virginia.

At age 16, Charlie and Jim assumed an active role in Brickner Funeral home and ambulance service when their father, Carl F. Brickner, died suddenly. They have continued the funeral business and grew the ambulance business into a major operation.

Charlie graduated in the class of 1963 from Van Wert High School and then attended the Ohio Northern University branch campus at Celina (now Wright State University-Lake Campus). From there, he went on to attend the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science (class of 1967-1968) and received his Ohio Funeral Directors and Ohio Embalmers licenses in 1968. Charlie was recognized by the Ohio Funeral Directors Association for his 50 years of service award in 2018.

Throughout the years, Charlie has been very active in the Van Wert community. For more than 40 years, Charlie held multiple roles on the board of Wee Care Learning Center. He was president when Wee Care built its current building on Van Wert-Decatur Road. Charlie was active in the Van Wert Lions Club for more than 50 years, receiving the Melvin Jones Fellowship award. He was also a life member and past governor of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1320, a life member of Knights of Columbus Council 6034, a life member of Elks Lodge 1197, and a life member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, where he was an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association. Charlie was able to continue his high school band experience by playing tuba in both the Van Wert Area Marching Band and the Van Wert Community Band for many years.

Charlie was quite the character and prankster. If your paths have ever crossed, we hope the memory leaves you with a smile or even a laugh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 13, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Fathers Keith Stripe and Chris Bohnsack officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Friends may call at Brickner Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, September 12.

Preferred memorials: Wee Care Learning Center and Van Wert Area Community Band.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.