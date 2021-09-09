Timothy A. Schoenle

Timothy A. Schoenle, 61, of Convoy, died at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Timothy was born August 14, 1960, to Paul and Donna (Dornick) Schoenle, who both preceded him in death. He married his beautiful wife, the former Annette McGillivray, on August 16, 1980, and they had three children.

Timothy worked for 28 years driving construction and plumbing supplies for Industrial Piping and Engineering in Fort Wayne. He had a love for animals and building gates around his property. He also loved watching reality TV shows and collecting hats and gloves. Most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Timothy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Annette Schoenle; his three daughters, Beth (Steve) Roberts, Laura Schoenle, and Leslie (Josh Kukelhan) Schoenle, all of Convoy; five grandchildren, Kane, Carter, Taylor, Scarlett, and Avery; three brothers, Paul David (Kathy) Schoenle of South Bend, Indiana, Jon (Nancy) Schoenle of Fort Wayne, and Chris (Laura Stieber) Schoenle of Fort Wayne; and four sisters, Judy Wagoner of Fort Wayne, Diane (Jerry) Burch of Fort Wayne, Emily (Gary) Grable of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and Elizabeth Schoenle of Mesa, Arizona.

He is also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bob Wagoner.

There will be a visitation followed by a memorial service on Saturday, October 9, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, Convoy. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, while the memorial service will begin at noon.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate to the American Diabetes Association or Van Wert County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.