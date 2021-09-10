It took a year of planning and another year of construction, but Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge cut the ribbon on its grand re-opening Thursday following the dealership’s renovation and expansion program. Brian Greve noted that the dealership first purchased the former Arby’s restaurant site for a display area, then later acquired the Cashland property, which then served as (rather cramped) offices for the business until the project was completed in July of this year. The project includes a larger showroom, expanded office space for the sales staff, and a larger and more convenient service area that features drive-in vehicular access and three additional service bays in an improved layout. Completion of the project is fitting since it’s also the 35th anniversary of the dealership, which was originally purchased by Greve’s father, Larry, in 1986. The dealership moved to its current location in 1993, and underwent a total renovation at that time. Brian Greve said he hopes the latest project will last another 20 or 25 years. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent