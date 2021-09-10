Area schools schedule College Night event

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert County/City school counselors are sponsoring a College Night in Lincolnview’s Community Center from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 29. This is a cooperative project of school counselors from Lincolnview Local Schools, Crestview Local Schools, Van Wert City Schools, Vantage Career Center, and Wayne Trace Local Schools.

The event’s purpose is to assist students and their parents in collecting information about admissions requirements, various courses of study, application procedures, and financial aid.

Representatives from more than 50 colleges and various armed services will also be available to speak with interested students and parents. Local school counselors will also be in attendance to answer questions and assist students.

Questions regarding this event may be directed to school counselors from the school districts listed above. Juniors and seniors at the above schools, as well as their parents, are personally invited to attend this event.