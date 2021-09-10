CAMO program earns final certification

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington announced Thursday that her Courts Assisting Military Offenders (CAMO) program has earned its final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets.

In order to receive the certification, the local court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit, and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went into effect in January 2014.

Shown with Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington are members of the CAMO veterans court program. VW independent file photo

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor congratulated Judge Worthington and her staff for receiving final certification.

“Specialized dockets divert offenders toward criminal justice initiatives that employ tools and tailored services to treat and rehabilitate the offender so they can become productive members of society,” said Chief Justice O’Connor. “Studies have shown this approach works by reducing recidivism while saving tax dollars.”

Specialized dockets are courts that are dedicated to specific types of offenses or offenders and use a combination of different techniques for holding offenders accountable while also addressing the underlying causes of their behavior. There are more than 210 specialized dockets in Ohio courts that deal with issues such as drugs and alcohol abuse, mental health, domestic violence, and human trafficking.

The standards provide a minimum level of uniform practices for specialized dockets throughout Ohio, and allow local courts to innovate and tailor to meet their community’s needs and resources.

“It is with great honor we bring the Courts Assisting Military Offenders (CAMO Court) to the Van Wert Municipal Court’s programs,” said Judge Worthington. “These incredible men and women have made great sacrifices for their service and their wounds are not always visible. Given the opportunity to help a veteran regain honor is truly gratifying. Watching the transformation has been incredible.

“Our society owes a debt to these brave men and women and being a part of CAMO court is just a small repayment for their losses,” the judge said about the benefits and need for this specialized docket.

Certification requirements include establishing eligibility requirements, evaluating effectiveness of the specialized docket, and assembling a treatment team for implementing daily operations of the specialized docket. The team can include licensed treatment providers, law enforcement, and court personnel, and is headed by the specialized docket judge.

The Commission on Specialized Dockets has 22 members who advise the Ohio Supreme Court and its staff regarding the promotion of statewide rules and uniform standards concerning specialized dockets in Ohio courts; the development and delivery of specialized docket services to Ohio courts; and the creation of training programs for judges and court personnel. The commission makes all decisions regarding final certification.