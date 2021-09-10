Dale G. Davies

Dale G. Davies, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born December 10, 1931, in Van Wert, the son of James G. and Cecile (Vulgamott) Davies, who both preceded him in death. On March 28, 1968, he married the former Marcia Agler, who survives.

Dale was a 1949 graduate of Van Wert High School, and had owned and operated Balyeat’s Coffee Shop for more than 51 years.

Dale was a member and past regional and national president of The Gardeners of America/Men’s Garden Clubs of America and a member of the former Van Wert County Gardening Club. He attended Wesley United Methodist Church, Van Wert.

Surviving are his wife, Marcia Davies of Van Wert; a daughter-in-law, Lorelei “Lori” Davies of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Emilee (Cole) Myers and Louis (Mariah) Davies; three great-grandchildren, Mara Myers and Greycen and Grant Davies; a brother, Donald J. Davies of Ottoville; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister and a second sister, Martha (Lloyd) Henney; and his son, Clark A. Davies, who passed away July 12, 2021. “So close in life, and then, in death.”

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, September 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Laura Clark officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Venedocia Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 18, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dale`s memory may be directed to Gideons International or Wesley United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.