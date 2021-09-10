Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 4
Here are final scores of Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference games played on Friday night.
WBL
Van Wert 55 Wapakoneta 45
Bath 27 Elida 7
Celina 21 Kenton 20
Ottawa-Glandorf 35 St. Marys Memorial 16
Shawnee 10 Defiance 7
NWC
Allen East 42 Crestview 14
Columbus Grove 31 Delphos Jefferson 7
Leipsic 35 Ada 7
Spencerville 35 Bluffton 14
GMC
Fairview 21 Paulding 0
Tinora 16 Antwerp 14
Wayne Trace 50 Hicksville 6
MAC
Anna 28 Fort Recovery 0
Coldwater 28 New Bremen 14
Marion Local 20 St. Henry 7
Versailles 49 Parkway 14
Saturday
Cardinal Stritch at Edgerton
Huron at Lima Central Catholic
Minster at Delphos St. John’s
