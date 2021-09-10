Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 4

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference games played on Friday night.

WBL

Van Wert 55 Wapakoneta 45

Bath 27 Elida 7

Celina 21 Kenton 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 35 St. Marys Memorial 16

Shawnee 10 Defiance 7

NWC

Allen East 42 Crestview 14

Columbus Grove 31 Delphos Jefferson 7

Leipsic 35 Ada 7

Spencerville 35 Bluffton 14

GMC

Fairview 21 Paulding 0

Tinora 16 Antwerp 14

Wayne Trace 50 Hicksville 6

MAC

Anna 28 Fort Recovery 0

Coldwater 28 New Bremen 14

Marion Local 20 St. Henry 7

Versailles 49 Parkway 14

Saturday

Cardinal Stritch at Edgerton

Huron at Lima Central Catholic

Minster at Delphos St. John’s