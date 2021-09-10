Germann replaces Miller at VW Foundation

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation announces Joel Germann as the newest addition to its team. Germann will take over for Amanda Miller, who is leaving The Foundation to pursue her personal entrepreneurial dreams.

Joel Germann

Germann will be the point person for engagement and outreach by managing the marketing for VWCF and Van Wert Forward, while expanding existing and creating new relationships with donors, community nonprofits, and area residents.

Germann originally hails from Van Wert County, having graduated from Crestview High School in 2017. He is returning to Van Wert after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management in December 2020 and a Master of Science degree in Human Environmental Sciences in May of this year from the University of Alabama.

Germann’s professional experience stretches from Hawaii to Georgia, having worked with Atlanta, Columbus, Honolulu, and Tuscaloosa companies. His wide experience has expanded his perspective, and he is excited to leverage his background to further strengthen ties in the Van Wert community and surrounding area on behalf of The Foundation.

Outside of his professional engagement, Germann enjoys working outside, especially with the goat herd he has maintained since leaving for college.

“We are glad to see Joel return to our community after college and excited for him to join our team,” said VWCF CEO Seth Baker. “Joel’s role will allow us to build off the momentum already created in the last few years. We look forward to infusing his knowledge of hospitality, events, and experiences into community placemaking as we enhance the downtown redevelopment master plan.”

A meet-and-greet event for Germann will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, September 16, at the VWCF offices, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert.