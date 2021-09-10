Hazard Mitigation Plan update available

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announces the availability of the Van Wert County Hazard Mitigation Plan update for public review and comment.

The plan update is a requirement of FEMA for the provision of hazard mitigation funds to conduct mitigation activities that reduce the county’s vulnerability to natural disasters. The report can be found at www.glcap.org/vanwertplan or may be linked to from the Van Wert County EMA’s website at www.vanwertema.com and the Van Wert County website at www.vanwertcountyohio.gov. Printed copies of the report are also available for review during normal business hours at the Van Wert County Commissioners Office, Van Wert County EMA, and all branches of The Brumback Library

The plan update will be presented to the county commissioners on Tuesday, September 14, at 10 a.m., at the County Commissioners Office and is open to the public. An open house will be held September 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the County Commissioners office for anyone that wants to review and make comments on the plan.

The public is encouraged to review and comment on this plan update until October 1. Comments on the plan may be submitted through the website or sent to Roberta Streiffert from the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership by email at rjstreiffert@glcap.org or by phone at 419.724.4155.