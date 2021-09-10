Medicare Check-Up Day event scheduled

Independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — As the 2022 Medicare open enrollment period approaches, the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will conduct a free Medicare Check-up Day event on Friday, September 17, starting at noon, at the Paulding Senior Center, 401 E. Jackson St. in Paulding.

OSHIIP, a division of the Ohio Department of Insurance, helps Ohioans understand Medicare and determine the best coverage options for their healthcare needs and budget. Coverage and cost evaluation is imperative because Medicare plans can change from year to year.

During Medicare open enrollment, October 15 to December 7, Ohioans can:

Determine if their existing coverage will continue to meet their health insurance needs.

Stay on Original Medicare and shop for a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan.

Select a Medicare Advantage plan, which provides comprehensive health benefits, typically including prescription drug coverage.

Utilize certain financial assistance programs.

Medicare is releasing 2022 plan information on October 1 at www.medicare.gov.

In addition to on-site events, which are subject to change or cancellation, OSHIIP is holding virtual Medicare Check-up Day webinars on Mondays from September 20 to November 30.

For a full outreach schedule and event registration, visit www.insurance.ohio.gov. OSHIIP staff is available Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at-800.686.1578 and OSHIIPmail@insurance.ohio.gov to provide assistance.