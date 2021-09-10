Mustangs gallop past the Knights 42-14

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HARROD — The 1-2 punch of Allen East’s Jacob Hershberger and Jack Hoel was too much for Crestview as the Mustangs handed the Knights their first defeat of the season, 42-14 in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams.

Hershberger completed 14 of 20 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns and had 13 carries for 105 yards and another score, while Hoel ran for a touchdown and 109 yards on 17 carries.

As a team, Allen East (3-1, 1-0 NWC) finished with 383 yards of total offense, compared to 321 for Crestview (3-1, 0-1 NWC).

The Mustangs set the tone with a pair of first quarter touchdowns – a three-yard run by Carter Young at the 9:31 mark and an nine-yard touchdown pass from Hershberger to Garrett Newland plus a two-point conversion that made it 14-0 with 2:49 left in the period.

The Knights got on board shortly after that, when Nick Helt capped off a four-play, 88 yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown run, followed by Kaden Kreischer’s extra point.

Hershberger tossed his second scoring pass of the night, an 18-yarder to Chase Miller, but Crestview blocked the PAT, leaving the score 20-7 with 7:59 left until halftime. The Knights answered with a one-yard touchdown run by JJ Ward to pull within six, but the Mustangs struck with just 29 seconds left in the quarter when Hershberger ran seven yards for a score then added the two-point conversion for a 28-14 halftime lead.

Ward went on to finish 9-of-14 for 194 yards, while Carson Hunter completed 1-of-5 passes for eight yards and an interception. Rontae Jackson caught four passes for 93 yards while Hunter Rothgeb had a pair of grabs for 54 yards.

Isaac Kline led the Crestview ground game with 11 carries for 60 yards while Helt had nine carries for 35 yards.

Allen East added two touchdowns in the second half – a one-yard run by Hoel with 2:22 left in the third quarter and a two-yard run by Keaton Miller with 2:02 left in the game.

The Mustangs will travel to Columbus Grove on Friday and Crestview will host Delphos Jefferson the same night.

Scoring summary

First quarter

AE – Carter Young 3-yard run (kick failed)

AE – Jacob Hershberger 9-yard pass to Garrett Newland (two point conversion good)

CV – Nick Helt 26-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Second quarter

AE – Jacob Hershberger 18-yard pass to Chase Miller (PAT blocked)

CV – JJ Ward 1-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

AE – Jacob Hershberger 7-yard run (Hershberger run)

Third quarter

AE – Jack Hoel 1-yard run (Aiden Roby kick)

Fourth quarter

AE – Keaton Miller 2-yard run (Aiden Roby kick)