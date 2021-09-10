Volleyball, tennis, golf, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Wayne Trace 0

HAVILAND – Myia Etzler had 14 kills, Ellie Kline finished with 11 digs and Cali Gregory finished with 28 assists as Crestview improved to 4-2 with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 straight set victory over Wayne Trace on Thursday. Laci McCoy had 12 kills and nine digs in the victory, while Etzler added seven digs. Addie Figley and Cali Gregory had six and five kills respectively and Etzler and Brynn Putman each had three aces.

Crestview will play at Parkway on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Kalida 0

Lincolnview improved to 6-0 with a 28-26, 25-15, 25-14 home win over Kalida on Tuesday.

Kendall Bollenbacher and Carsyn Looser each reached double digit kills with 14 and 11 respectively. Bollenbacher also had a team leading 13 digs while Beck Evans had 10 plus 17 assists. Ashlyn Price had 16 assists and three aces.

The Lancers will travel to New Bremen on Monday.

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 0

Wapakoneta topped Van Wert 35-23, 25-23, 25-12 at Van Wert High School on Thursday.

Carlee Young and Maria Bagley each had 20 digs, Finley Foster had 17 assists and Bagley and Kayla Krites each finished with seven kills. Jordanne Blythe had five blocks.

Van Wert (2-5, 0-3 WBL) will host Coldwater on Monday.

Tennis

Van Wert 3 St. Marys Memorial 2

Wins at all three singles spots secured Van Wert’s 3-2 win over St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.

Grace Lott cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 first singles win over Charley Spencer and Natalie Benner earned a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Maddie White at second singles. At third singles, Mandy Burenga picked up a hard fought 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) win over Brooke Fricke, which secured the victory for Van Wert.

St. Marys Memorial first doubles team of Suzie Flood and Jodi Perry defeated Livvi Quillen 6-4, 6-2 and Liz Brown and Aaliyah Newland topped the second doubles team of Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman 6-2, 6-0.

Van Wert (2-5 WBL) will host Elida on Monday.

Golf

Van Wert 166 Kenton 206

Jace Fast shot a 40 and was the match medalist, and Van Wert enjoyed a 40-stroke victory over Kenton 166-206 at Willow Bend on Thursday.

It was the final home match for Fast and fellow seniors Ethan Mooney and Ian Rex.

Blake Bohyer, Keaton Foster and TJ Stoller each carded a 42, while AJ Proffitt fired a season-best 46. Sam Houg finished with a 52 as the Cougars improved to 6-4 (4-3 WBL).

Van Wert will face St. Marys Memorial at Northmoor Golf Course in Celina on Monday.

Columbus Grove 178 Lincolnview 179

OTTAWA — The Lancers lost their first NWC match of the season, falling by a single stroke to Columbus Grove, 178-179, at Moose Landing Country Club.

The Lancers were led by Grant Glossett, who carded a 40, followed by Evan Miller (44) and Dane Ebel. Aiden Hardesty and Avery Slusher each shot a 49 and Landon Priace finished with a 52.

Lincolnview will compete at the Antwerp Invitational on Saturday.

Wayne Trace 210 Crestview 258 (girls)

PAYNE — At Pleasant Valley Golf Course, Wayne Trace posted a 210-258 victory over Crestview on Thursday.

The Lady Raiders were led by match medalist Riley Daeger (45) and medalist runner-up Kristin Wannemacher (49), followed by Hannah Maenle (57), Anna Miller and Rylee Miller (59 each) and Kristin McDonald (66).

Mattie Leppard led Crestview with a 61, followed by Elizabeth Gent and Ashley Motycka (63 each) and Cameron Sinn (71).

Soccer

Defiance 5 Van Wert 0 (girls)

Van Wert was shut out 5-0 at home by Defiance on Thursday.

The Lady Cougars (0-5, 0-2 WBL) will travel to Wapakoneta on Monday.

Kalida 3 Lincolnview 0

Kalida posted a 3-0 win over Lincolnview on Thursday.

The Lancers will return to action at Allen East on Monday.