VW Health adds robotic prostate procedure

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Health announced on Friday that it is the first in the region to offer Aquablation therapy for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Dr. Scott Shie

BPH, or an enlarged prostate, is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal. Half of men ages 51 to 60 have BPH, and the incidence increases every decade of life. If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones, and incontinence.

The problem with BPH surgical treatments today is that they often force men to consider trade-offs between symptom relief and side effects, limiting patients to choose between either a high degree of symptom relief with high rates of irreversible complications (such as incontinence, erectile dysfunction, or ejaculatory dysfunction) or a low degree of symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications.

Aquablation therapy is a different type of treatment for BPH. It’s an advanced, less invasive treatment that uses the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide best-in-class and long-lasting symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications, regardless of prostate size or shape.

“We are proud to be among the first in the region to offer a solution for men with BPH that provides proven BPH relief without some of the compromise of traditional surgical approaches,” said Scott Shie, MD, board certified urologist at Van Wert Health. “Aquablation therapy is the next step to furthering our commitment to precision robotic surgery and men’s health. We are ideally structured to offer advanced, high-level care in a safe and comfortable environment with excellent support staff and focus on a patient-centered approach.”

Aquablation therapy is performed by the AquaBeam Robotic System, the first FDA-cleared, surgical robot using automated tissue resection for the treatment of LUTS due to BPH. It combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotic technology, and heat-free waterjet ablation technology for targeted, controlled, and immediate removal of prostate tissue.

Aquablation therapy offers predictable and reproducible outcomes, independent of prostate anatomy, prostate size, or surgeon experience.

Aquablation therapy has proven results. In clinical studies, Aquablation therapy has been shown to provide both best-in-class and durable symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications.

A study within the Journal of Sexual Medicine, which surveyed 300 men living with BPH, revealed 92 percent of respondents expressed an interest in learning more about Aquablation therapy. This data demonstrates the need within the patient population to find relief without the trade-off between symptoms and relief side effects.

For more information about aquablation and the other urological services offered at Van Wert Health, visit vanwerthealth.org or call 419.232.6051.