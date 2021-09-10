Young Professionals has networking event

Independent staff and submitted information

The evening was full of laughs and camaraderie as Van Wert area young professionals gathered for a speed networking event in Former Mayor Eugene Bagley Alley. Those in attendance shared business cards and information on their employment, career history, and schooling.

Those attending a speed networking event for the Van Wert Young Professionals organization take a selfie in the Former Van Wert Mayor Eugene Bagley Alley. photo provided

“This event was a great way to get to know other young professionals in the community who we may not have met otherwise,” said Van Wert Young Professionals Co-Chair Laney Nofer. “I enjoyed hearing about the professions of others and the stories that led them there. I believe this group provides a great platform to build connections and get involved in the community — I can’t wait to see where it goes!”

Van Wert Young Professionals is a program sponsored by the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. The goal of the program is to connect young professionals in the Van Wert area who are 40 years or younger to offer educational and community discovery events.

The next Van Wert Young Professionals event will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, September 30, The Well Nutrition, 109 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. That event, “Coffee and Community,” will feature speakers from the community.

People who work in Van Wert County and are interested in learning more about the Van Wert Young Professionals organization can follow it on Facebook at @vanwertyoungprofessionals or contact Madison Bronson at the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or chamber@vanwertchamber.com.