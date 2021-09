Cougar patriotism…

With Patriots Day on Saturday, which is also the 20th anniversary of the 9/11/2001 terrorist acts that led to the destruction of the World Trade Center and damage to the Pentagon, as well as the death of nearly 3,000 people, the Van Wert Cougars showed their patriotism as Andrew Gallagher (66) carries an American flag as the football team runs onto the Eggerss Stadium field on Friday night. Van Wert independent photo