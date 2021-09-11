Eloise J. (Miller) Shaw

Eloise J. (Miller) Shaw, 93, of Grover Hill ,passed away at the Garden of Paulding Saturday, September 11, 2021.

She was born June 4, 1928, to Charles Miller and Velma (Ashbaugh) Miller, who both preceded her in death. Eloise (the cheerleader) and Carl (the basketball player) were married May 8, 1948. Carl also preceded her in death, on March 18, 2012.

She was employed in various businesses in the area: General Motors of Defiance, the Tomato Plant in Paulding, a clerk at the Grover Hill post office, FFA jacket monogrammer, and best known for the years she served many family, friends, and neighbors, ice cream at the Grover Hill Dairy Dip. Her favorite job was full-time wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Eloise is survived by her two daughters, Carla (Jim) Foster of Van Wert and Deena (Dale) Coppes of Grover Hill; four grandchildren, Regan (Jeff), Andy (Charlotte), Kim (Bubba), and Kay (Adam); and six great-grandchildren, Bailey, Brady, Lucas, Logan, Keegan, and Zachary.

She was the last of eight children to pass away in her family. She was also preceded in death by Ralph Ashbaugh, Kate Dotson, Willie Miller, Ernie Miller, Bob Miller, Arlie Miller, and Dottie Sanderson.

Eloise very much enjoyed attending Middle Creek Church.

Private family graveside services are planned due to present health concerns.

Preferred memorials: Grover Hill Fire Department and EMS, in memory of Eloise Shaw.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.